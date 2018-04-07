Wazir Chacha, the ultimate ‘Bull of August House’

This week, Benson Masubo aka Wazir Chacha made headlines following his arrest in Tanzania, where he had allegedly fled to after accusations were leveled against him for conning female Members of Parliament in Kenya.

Chacha has been taken fault of conning the honorable members and other senior government officials, and as usual, the lethal KOT army made some excitement out of the situation, with loads of memes in Chacha’s honour.

The suspect appeared before a Nairobi Court on Tuesday and Senior Principal Magistrate Christine Njagi ordered that the accused be taken to Mathari Mental Hospital for psychiatric assessment after his lawyer claimed that he was of unsound mind.