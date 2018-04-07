Machakos county govt must face the music, Hopekid

Gospel dancehall star Hopekid is a furious man! The Holiday hitmaker is threatening to go to Court to seek some legal redress, after Machakos county government allegedly failed to pay up for services rendered.

Speaking to PD Wikendi, the singer said that he was at loggerheads with the county administration over broken promises to pay performance fees to him and other artistes owed to them from last year’s New Year Eve party held at Machakos People’s Park.

He said: “We have been trying to communicate with the county officials about our payment and they have been mum about it. When I call Ken Ouma, the county Chief Officer, Sports, Culture and Tourism, he does not pick up. We are very frustrated by this.”

He added that the county had allegedly contacted the artistes about performing on the said date and even signed a contract to that effect on December 26, 2017. However, he alleged, the concerned county department developed cold feet when it came to payment.

“The first time we were told that the county had no money and now we are just being taken round in circles. It is our right and some of us are thinking of taking a legal action against the county,” he added.

Our attempts to speak with Ouma proved futile as our phone calls went unanswered.