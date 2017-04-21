Photo: Olisa Crystal Travel and Leisure blogger

One thing you love about being a lifestyle blogger?

My blogging revolves around fashion, food and travel so I get to discover unique destinations and new information that I get to share with my readers.

One thing that most people do not know about you?

I’m a blogger and photographer. I take all the pictures for my blog as well as my Instagram. For some reason people are always surprised by this.

Best place you have ever visited?

Watamu. I’ve been there a few times over the years and everytime I visit, I fall in love with the place even more.

Biggest misconception people have about you?

That I’m constantly travelling. I love to travel and I do it as much as I can, but I’m primarily based in Nairobi.

Worst advice ever?

To stop blogging and focus on “real life”. My dreams are valid, and I work hard to create the content I put out so it was insulting.

Best childhood memories?

Travelling with my mum. She never wants to visit the same place twice which made each trip quite an adventure.

Worst habits?

Daydreaming. I’m obsessed about planning ahead so I love thinking about the future and writing lists on what needs to be done, regardless of where I am.

Best way to relax?

Shopping, even if it’s just window shopping. Just going through different websites or stores is therapeutical for me.

Hardest decision you ever made?

At this point in my life it’s who to work with and who not to work with. Partnership with someone to create content for my blog can be tricky because I have to genuinely love what they bring to the table, so it takes a lot of research.

Best advice you’ve got?

To follow my dreams, wherever they take me.

Lowest moment in your life?

I have a lot of these actually, but I’ve learnt to just trust that there’s a reason for everything and God will see you through it all.

What is your best physical feature?

My eyes.