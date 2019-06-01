Entertainment and LifestylePeople Daily

3 times Akothee gave us dress goals

People Daily June 1, 2019
2,426 Less than a minute
Shine bright This mini yellow number reveals her toned thighs; the kind of dress you wear on a bright sunny day or for a simple meet-up with your girlfriends. It suits a slim body with a small bust, to avoid looking risqué.

Vanessa Waithira

Singer Akothee’s dressing style, for which she has repeatedly made headlines, has ofttimes rubbed many the wrong way. Some feel that at times she underdresses a tad too much, but with a body like hers, five kids later, we can try to understand why.

If you’ve got it, flaunt it, they say. We’ll give it to the Lotto singer; she dresses for the occasion, as you’ll see her in a sultry costume when performing, in a cute sun dress when out in the hot Coast, and in a business suit when in a boardroom. Here are three of her dress styles we loved.

Show More

Related Articles

June 1, 2019
2,550

Smart ways to build your house cheaply

Salaries and Remuneration Commission
June 1, 2019
2,621

SRC sues to recover MPs’ allowances

June 1, 2019
2,533

Spurs, Liverpool chase biggest win of all to drop loser tag

June 1, 2019
2,520

Horsing in Mayian

Check Also

Close