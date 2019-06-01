3 times Akothee gave us dress goals

Vanessa Waithira

Singer Akothee’s dressing style, for which she has repeatedly made headlines, has ofttimes rubbed many the wrong way. Some feel that at times she underdresses a tad too much, but with a body like hers, five kids later, we can try to understand why.

If you’ve got it, flaunt it, they say. We’ll give it to the Lotto singer; she dresses for the occasion, as you’ll see her in a sultry costume when performing, in a cute sun dress when out in the hot Coast, and in a business suit when in a boardroom. Here are three of her dress styles we loved.