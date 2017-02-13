No Valentine’s date? No worries!

Comrades tibim! As the song goes…If you’re happy and you know clap your hands… What bliss could beat the current situation; weeks without classes! Stress-free days without the worries of difficult CATs, an ambush of random exams or the distress of Monday morning lectures. May the lecturers strike outlive Lake Victoria! Comrades can now saunter around opposite sex hostels without the tension of undone assignments and unaccomplished projects.

How we pray these lecs can now learn from us. They have missed half a semester and nobody is complaining. When the foot is in the other boot, a comrade misses a class and a lecturer acts as if the former murdered his family. They could use a chill pill. It’s a class, not an interview to enter paradise.

So, idle comrades, what are your plans for tomorrow? No, don’t start with voter registration, we’re talking about Valentine’s Day. In case you are still walking in the valley of the shadow of death, trying in vain to confuse some naïve first year so that Vals does not find you a lone soldier, worry not! According to the default settings of a comrade, we do things last minute. An assignment meant to be done in a month’s time will be completed on the morning of submission. It is in the blood of a comrade, that even exams are studied for on the last day.

So, why shouldn’t Valentine’s Day be any different? Romeo confused the destiny of Juliet and bewildered her spiritual serenity in just one evening and yet their story has been told for centuries. So why do you think you need weeks and months? When a lady is told, “You’re my world,” does she know the world was created in seven days? If the plants, seas, oceans, hills, valleys et al took a week, how special are you to be hit on for months? Single dudes out there, not to worry comrades. Here are a few tips to hack the internal systems of these campo mamas.

• IT and Computer science ladies are geeky and they love acting all nerdy. Do you want such for your Valentine’s? Just go to her and say, “Just like Potus Trump, I built a huge fire-wall on my heart to keep out any site (read sight) that is not yours. Is your name Wifi? I feel a connection!”

• Is your fascination ladies persuing Mass Communication and interested in print media? Just tell her, “Assuming I am a newspaper, would you give me a HEAD-line? By the way if you were words, girl you would make a fine print!” (This works. It is the only pickup line with a promise, happy are those who listen).

• If you wonna hit up those doing veterinary science, just say, “Hey vet, I am here to be vetted. I thought I was done, when I heard them say men are dogs. But then I found hope when I heard you study animal husbandly”.

• And if and when they fail, approach any campo mama and say, “Hi, my name is Michael, but you can call me tonight” Goodluck!