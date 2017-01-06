Princess Diana’s letters about Prince Harry sell for five times more than expected

Photo: The late Princess Diana of Wales. Photo: Courtesy

Letters written by the late Princess Diana of Wales in the 1980s to 1990s, went down the hammer at Cheffins Fine Art in the United Kingdom on Thursday. One of the letters that revealed Prince Harry troublesome childhood behaviours was on high demand and it sold out well above the expected price.

The letter that was written on fine Keningstone Palace paper, has a pre-sale estimate of roughly between $ 745 -1117 but surprisingly managed to sell for $2978 (Ksh308, 818).

In the letter dated October 17, 1992 Princess Diana wrote: The boys are well and enjoying boarding school although Harry is constantly in trouble!

Another note filled with dire happiness just a few days following Prince Harry’s birth on the 20th of September shows how Prince William was happy to meet his little brother Prince Harry.

Princess Diana wrote: William adores his little brother and spends the entire time swamping Harry with an endless supply of hugs and kisses, hardly letting the parents near.

The six letters presented at the auction were sent to Buckinghum palace to Cyril Dickman who served as chief steward for over 50years. The letters present a fascinating glimpse into Princess Diana’s life portraying her capacity as a mother and not a loyal priceless, a way most mothers can relate to.

Other items in the Royals Memorabilia that were up for auction include letters, photographs and cards from other members of the family including Prince Charles, Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. The late Princess Diana was only 36-years-old when she passed on in a tragic road accident in Paris.