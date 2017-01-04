Fashionista Victor Isigi of Brandon Vintage Guru BVG, designs formal male and female wear with a playful technique. The Mwafaka award winner tells Faith Kyoumukama what makes his wardrobe covetable

Tell us a bit about your fashion line?

BVG Suits caters to men and women looking for suits with an edge for different occasions. Your style is fascinating.

How would you describe it?

My style embraces vintage fashion where I break suits, ancient attires of the late 90’s, then blend them with contepmorary trends.

Where do you shop for your wardrobe?

Apart from wearing my designs, I shop at Little Red because they have the kind of bespoke suits that I love.

What is your go-to casual look?

Rocking denim pants paired with an official shirt and a bowtie to top it up.

What cologne do you like to wear?

I have used Hugo Boss for years. Scents exude a lot about a person and that is why this perfume label works for me.

Which style icon would you say inspires your designs?

My inspiration comes from Henry Paris, one of the best suit stylists in the world.

Being a stylish person, what is your ideal woman, fashion-wise?

She must have a lot of fashion sense. I am particular when it comes to dressing up. Not only should she know how to clean up nicely but also pay attention to details.

Kenyan celebrity that you think needs a style makeover this year?

Rapper King Kaka needs a wardrobe overhaul. Given the type of music he does, dorning official wear makes him look off.

Any fashion advice you would give Spicers?

The best advice I can offer is being yourself. You are unique and enough. Ensure you are always outstanding because there will never be another you.

Do you believe one’s sense of style speaks of their character?

Fashion and how you dress says a lot about your persona. It is an expression in the most creative ways. I love it when people look good because they equally feel as much.