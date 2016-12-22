How to avoid gaining weight this festive season

Photo: PHOTO: COURTESY

It is that time of the year again where we get to completely unwind and make fresher, merrier memories with family and friends. Most of us tend to completely let ourselves go as we indulge in almost every mouth-watering home-made dish or snack that we could possibly lay our hands on. As the New Year kicks in, you look in the mirror and then it dawns on you have added some kilograms to go along with it. So, how do you enjoy your festivities without the fear of gaining weight?

Start eating fewer calories

A few days before the big Christmas day, start up by eating small amounts of calories to prepare your body. In doing so, you reduce the risk of gaining too much weight if you pleasure yourself with some over indulgence.

Never arrive hungry

Planning ahead of time can go a long way in ensuring you maintain discipline at the face of temptation. WebMD advices that one should avoid going to a party on a completely empty stomach instead one is advised to bite a snack or drink some water beforehand.

Limit the number of drinks

Alcohol does not necessarily constitute to the adding of weight. However, with the countless number of drinks that come along with the holiday moods one is bound to completely lose their sense of self-awareness. The more you drink the more you become less aware of the number and type of food you are ingesting.

Say yes to veggies

Eating vegetables aids in protecting the body against adding unwanted calories. To ensure that you keep looking healthy and fabulous next year, sneak in some vegetables on the side in some of your meals.

Take it easy on the white and sweet stuff

The white stuff basically means carbohydrates such as white bread and refined sugars found in carbonated sodas and sweets. They often provide the body with energy and often at times end up making us feeling hungry very fast.