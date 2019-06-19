Squatters defend Governor Sang over destruction of tea estate

Kakomongei biik chekikimoong eng mbaronik kwaak (squatters) kobun sub counties chebo Tindiret ak Nandi Hills county nebo Nandi akosom Governor nebo Nandi Stephen Sang kotesetaai barchinetabgei nebo kawekunetab mbaronik chemwaat kele kikichor eng county nebo Nandi.
Kosupgei ak nebo ngecheret eng squatters chebo Savani Chemwomi Isaac Misoi ak Hillary Kiptoo Chepkwony nebo kibagengeitab squatters nebo chebonet/Nyaroche komwae icheket kole uinwek chetesetaai kobune governor nebo county nebo Nandi Stephen Sang ak Mcas cheboto namet ak yatetab kirwaket nekokeyatchi ichek yekingotieme koweek mbaronik kokiib milanotok nekita ichek ole kwangatae ichek alak eng kandoik chebo county nebo Nandi cheesyoi barchinetabgei nebo imanitab squatters eng Nandi murot Taai.