Squatters defend Governor Sang over destruction of tea estate

Emoo Fm June 19, 2019
Less than a minute
Squatters defend Governor Sang over public land grabbing recovery in Nandi

Kakomongei  biik chekikimoong eng mbaronik kwaak (squatters) kobun sub counties chebo Tindiret ak Nandi Hills county nebo Nandi akosom Governor nebo Nandi Stephen Sang kotesetaai barchinetabgei nebo kawekunetab mbaronik chemwaat kele kikichor eng county nebo Nandi.

Kosupgei ak nebo ngecheret eng squatters chebo Savani Chemwomi Isaac Misoi ak Hillary Kiptoo Chepkwony nebo kibagengeitab squatters nebo  chebonet/Nyaroche komwae icheket  kole uinwek chetesetaai kobune governor  nebo county nebo  Nandi Stephen Sang ak Mcas  cheboto  namet ak yatetab kirwaket nekokeyatchi ichek yekingotieme koweek mbaronik kokiib milanotok nekita ichek ole kwangatae ichek alak eng kandoik chebo county nebo Nandi cheesyoi barchinetabgei nebo imanitab squatters eng Nandi murot Taai.

