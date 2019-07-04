EMOOLOGOIYWEK

President Uhuru, other dignitaries grace Collymore’s memorial service

Emoo Fm July 4, 2019
President Uhuru and other dignitaries to lead Collymore's memorial service | Photo/Courtesy

Kakotoigei sautik ak kabwatetab neko CEO nebo Safaricom Bob Collymore eng kanisetab All Saints Cathedral yuton Nairobi ole kakomuch koitita President Uhuru Kenyatta koboto kandoik cheterter cheboto rupeiywondenyi William Ruto, Tony Blair, Musalia Mudavadi ak alak chechang

Konget sait agenge asikoker kampunitab Safaricom tugoshekwai tukul eng emet komugul (Safaricom Shops) akoi sait sisit ak kebeberyat nebo beet asikokochi kasarta kiboitinikchik kabwatet ak tekisto neletunen nebo neko CEO, Bob Collymore nekokobet sobet 

