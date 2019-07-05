EMOOLOGOIYWEK

President Kenyatta assents to the statute law (miscellaneous amendments)bill.

Emoo Fm July 5, 2019
President Kenyatta assents to the statute law (miscellaneous amendments)bill.|photo courtesy

Kakonde siiyet koek ngatutik President Uhuru Kenyatta Bills cheboto nebo Miscellaneous Amendments Bill 2019 ak nebo the Insurance (Amendment) Bill of 2018.

Kasirtoetab ngatutyenotok bo Miscellaneous Amendments Bill kowendi kowolei ngatutik 11 cheboto nebo tononchinetab maiyek,Rutoiwek, Telelchinetab rabisiekab poror, tereetab chelesosnotet ak alak.

Bo komonut ngatutyenotok tereei chelesosnotet, Prevention of Terrorism Act ole iboroitii kibakengeit nabo Counter-Terrorism Centre ole kakitesyi membaek alak chelelach cheboto kibakengeitab National Police Service, Ministry nebo tilyanditab emotinwekab sang, Director neindochin kiruogutikab poror, kibakengeit nebo ribeetab tyongikab timiin KWS,Kenya Prisons Service ak kibakengeit netelelchini kiwanjosiekab Ndegesiek eng emoni, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.

Iboroiti kora boisionikab kibakengeinotok bo Counter Terrorism Centre ole magat kochigil ak kokweny komie logoiwek tugul chebo segeisieet chetoreti eng tereetab chelesosnotet.

