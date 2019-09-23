EMOOLOGOIYWEK

Nandi county commissioner Olaka intensified war against illegal brew

Emoo Fm September 23, 2019
2,464 Less than a minute
Nandi County commissioner Kutswa Olaka

Kakomwa County commissioner nebo Nandi Kutswa Olaka kole maweksei let ine eng boriet nekitokchin kirindaetab rieketab maiyek che maiyonotin che kokoek ksimutiet eng county nebo Nandi, ole kaigimit ine kole kiibchin kergong’iet ne ng’wan ichek che kinyoru kosuldae rieketab maiyechotok maiyonotin.

Show More

Related Articles

September 23, 2019
2,448

No to Punguza Mizigo, BBI is the way to go – Isaac Ruto

September 23, 2019
2,489

Court allowed Sarah Wairimu to attend Tob’s burial

September 23, 2019
2,510

7 pupils killed after classroom collapses at Precious Talent School in Nairobi

September 20, 2019
2,584

Car theft syndicate busted by Flying Squad detectives