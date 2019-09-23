Nandi county commissioner Olaka intensified war against illegal brew

Kakomwa County commissioner nebo Nandi Kutswa Olaka kole maweksei let ine eng boriet nekitokchin kirindaetab rieketab maiyek che maiyonotin che kokoek ksimutiet eng county nebo Nandi, ole kaigimit ine kole kiibchin kergong’iet ne ng’wan ichek che kinyoru kosuldae rieketab maiyechotok maiyonotin.
