Crackdown on 42 brothers killer gangs intensified

Kaibet sabet lakwet nebo kilasitab somok eng kembout nekaekchini rani eng kamasto nebo Panyako eng matungu, County nebo Kakamega kosipgei ak kabokchinoshek ak rumishet neisuldaen kiplelutinik chekurengei 42 brothers ole bitu nitok akot eng kasarta netesetai operasion nekiindochi minister nebo ripsetab kalyet Dr Fred Matiangi inendet. Koib notok kote sak biik chekokobet sabanwek kongeten taman ak angwan akoi taman ak mut.
Related Articles
May 22, 2019
2,536
NJORO: One robber shot, 2 arrested as other flee
May 22, 2019
2,525
Uasin gishu leaders and farmers dissatisfied by budget proposal
May 22, 2019
2,527
MP Onyonka backed CS Matiangi over the alleged plot to kick him out
May 22, 2019
2,505
President Uhuru might not succeed in fighting corruption
Check AlsoClose
-
-
Startimes Sports Personality of the MonthMay 21, 2019