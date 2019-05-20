EMOOLOGOIYWEK

Crackdown on 42 brothers killer gangs intensified

Emoo Fm May 20, 2019
Kaibet sabet lakwet nebo kilasitab somok eng kembout nekaekchini rani eng kamasto nebo Panyako eng matungu, County nebo Kakamega kosipgei ak kabokchinoshek ak rumishet neisuldaen kiplelutinik chekurengei 42 brothers ole bitu nitok akot eng kasarta netesetai operasion nekiindochi minister nebo ripsetab kalyet Dr Fred Matiangi inendet. Koib notok kote sak biik chekokobet sabanwek kongeten taman ak angwan akoi taman ak mut.

