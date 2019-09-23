EMOOLOGOIYWEK

Court allowed Sarah Wairimu to attend Tob’s burial

Emoo Fm September 23, 2019
2,489 Less than a minute
Late Tob Cohen's estranged wife Sarah Wairimu Cohen

Kakoyonji kapkirwok neo eng emoni Stella Mutuku Sarah Wairimu koitita konoretab bortab moningotyindenyin Tob Cohen, kibendi kegonori bortab chemungaraindet kobun emetab Nertheland Tob Cohen eng betutab raini.

