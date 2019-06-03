CBK Gov Njoroge says design of new currency satisfied all aspects

Kakomwa governor nebo benkitab Kenya CBK Patrick Njoroge kole kinyor keret nebo bikab emet eng chobet nebo itondab notisyek chelelach ole kaikimit ine kole kiisib arorutikab ngatutik tukul CBK ne akenge konebo kororonindo neititaat, koborunoik cheikochini kaguiyet ne yamaat nebo itondob notisiek cheterter biik chematinye kamugetab kogerto.
