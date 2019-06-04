World Bank to fund low cost houses in Naivasha

The much-awaited construction of affordable housing scheme in Naivasha is set to kick off after the county government and World Bank entered into a partnership programme.

Under the programme, expected to commence in a couple of months, the bank will fund construction of 2,300 houses in the county. This emerged when senior county officers led a delegation from South Africa to the site where the multi-billion-shilling project will be located.

Addressing the press, Deputy Governor Eric Korir said the county had set aside 53 acres for the houses which will target middle-income earners.

He said the Cabinet and State Department of Housing and Urban Development had approved the programme, adding that the ground breaking will be conducted in the coming months.

“We have already identified the site where the houses will be constructed and this a joint project with the World Bank targeting middle-income earners,” Korir added. He said there was a time framework for the programme, adding that the paperwork had already been completed.

The South Africa team leader William Jiyana said they were keen to learn from the project in the wake of demand for housing in their country.