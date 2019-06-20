World Bank injects Sh29b into TVETs.

Kenya will reap big from a regional World Bank-supported $293 million (Sh29.9 billion) specialised skills acquisition project.

The Kenya Coast National Polytechnic is among projects that will curve a share of the billions to shore up marine transport with Meru National Polytechnic and Kenya Institute of Highways and Building Technology also being financed to build infrastructure.

Other beneficiaries include KenGen Geothermal Institute and Kisumu National Polytechnic which will receive funds to help enhance skills in geothermal and textile manufacturing respectively.

Integration project

Other countries to benefit from the Eastern Africa Skills for Transformation and Regional Integration Project (Eastrip) are Tanzania and Ethiopia. The Programme was unveiled in Addis Ababa by Ethiopia Minister of State for Science and Higher Education Abdiwasa Abdilahi.

“We are all aware of the magnitude and significance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVETs) in developing countries such as ours, and we also know TVET is currently at an infant stage,” said Abdilahi while thanking the World Bank for the support, adding: “The low recognition of TVET has contributed to its low perception status. Thus it needs our attention and active engagement to bring the status of TVET up to speed to where other nations are currently.”

The funds will also support the development of highly specialised TVET programmes as well as industry-recognised short-term certificate level training and will target regional priority sectors in transport, energy, manufacturing and ICT.

Eastrip will be financed by the World Bank as an IDA loan of $210 million (Sh21.4 billion) and a grant of $83 million (Sh8.5 billion).