Will Big 4 funds stimulate growth?

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Even as Sh450.2 billion is set aside for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy defining Big Four programmes, the question that remains is whether the amount will be enough to spur growth in the country.

The Budget and Appropriation Committee (BAC) has raised concern that the resources made available for implementation of the Big Four projects may not be adequate as per the projections in the Medium Term Plan (MTP) III.

In MTP III, agriculture and livestock would get Sh55.97 billion, manufacturing will get Sh125.42 billion, health at Sh82.8 billion and population, urbanisation and housing will curve Sh103.15 billion.

Maputo Declaration

However, according to the Maputo Declaration, which Kenya, together with other African countries signed in 2003, agriculture and food security should be allocated 10 per cent of the total Budget while health should curve 15 per cent if they are to make an impact. As per MTP III, however, agriculture will take 0.02 per cent of the Budget while health will receive 0.03 of the whole.

The Universal Health Coverage pilot programme, which was supposed to be rolled out in four counties – Kisumu, Machakos, Nyeri and Isiolo – is yet to be implemented. Despite this, The health docket is keen on rolling UHC in the remaining 43 counties at a cost of Sh4.6 billion.