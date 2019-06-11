Why income tax bands should be expanded by 6pc

Kennedy Maina @PeopleDailyKe

Looking back, this financial year has been challenging for businesses generally, based on the number of Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE)-listed firms that have issued profit warnings.

Political uncertainty, poor credit uptake and poor weather conditions featured as the main reason as 13 firms listed at the bourse issued a profit warning.

While conditions eased in 2018, the number of those which issued a profit alert expecting their profits to decline by 25 per cent increased to 15.

The 2017 list of companies that issued a profit warning includes a majority of firms that were in the 2018 list.

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have not fared any better, especially due to inability to access credit from banks or delays getting paid for supplies made to the national and county governments.

Many SMEs have had to lay off workers or close shop altogether, as the struggle to remain afloat has proved to be an insurmountable task.

To remedy the situation, the government should incentivise the banks to give credit to the private sector, by lowering the cash reserve at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) which currently stands at 5.25 per cent, reducing the government’s appetite for loans from the domestic market and immediately settling pending bills.

The introduction of eight per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products such as kerosene and petrol has hit many Kenyans hard. Kerosene is used by most homesteads for cooking and lighting and the introduction of VAT had an immediate impact on the cost of living.

National Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich (pictured) told the National Assembly’s Finance and National Planning Committee that he intended to raise Sh17.5 billion from eight per cent VAT on petroleum products.

Transport costs

Increase in cost of petroleum is a twofold blow on the same population both in terms of increase in transport costs, and the associated increase in food prices due to the higher cost of transporting products to the market.

As a means of raising additional revenue, the government increased excise duty on fees charged for money transfer services leading to an increase in transaction costs.

This has a direct cost implication on the many businesses and citizens that rely on mobile money for their transactions.

If the National Treasury were to revert to the initial rate of 10 per cent, the transaction costs would reduce significantly, helping the government’s agenda of increasing financial inclusion.

Based on the CBK’s estimates, the annual inflation rate as at the end of May stood at 5.49 per cent.

In order to cushion wananchi against the increased cost of living, the National Treasury should consider a six per cent expansion of the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) bands, leaving more money in the pocket.

This is consistent with the government policy of adjusting excise duty rates annually to protect government revenues from the impact of inflation.

The ongoing investments in infrastructure (roads and SGR) are a good starting point for providing an enabling environment for the manufacturing sector to thrive.

Manufacturing sector

However, it is important that usage charges for investments such as electricity, rail and road infrastructure are reasonable to allow the local manufacturing sector to produce and deliver to market products at a price that is competitive, especially in light of the influx of cheaper products from other countries.

The competitive environment is bound to get even more challenging following the coming into force of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and it is important that government supports the sector for it to achieve the targeted gross domestic product (GDP) contribution of 15 per cent.

Austin O’ Malley offers useful advice to government in his famous quote, “In levying taxes and in shearing sheep it is well to stop when you get down to the skin.”

It is now time for the government to focus on enforcing existing tax legislation and sealing tax loopholes, rather than looking for avenues to increase the tax burden on a populace that is already near breaking point.

Kennedy Maina is a Tax Advisor with KPMG Advisory Services Limited ([email protected]). The views and opinions are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views and opinions of KPMG.