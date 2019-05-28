Why CBK kept its key lending rate unchanged at 9 per cent

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee has for the sixth month running retained the benchmark lending rate at 9 per cent since it was lowered from 9.5 per cent on July 30, last year.

The Central Bank Rate (CBR) was retained on account of stable inflation which remains within the target range, stable shilling and improved macroeconomic environment.

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge made his final interest rate-setting announcement before his first four-year term ends in June. The next MPC meeting will be held in July.

He said although the month-on-month inflation increased from 4.4 per cent in March to 6.6 per cent in April, the overall inflation is expected to remain within the target range.

“Food inflation rose to 7.7 per cent in April from 2.9 per cent in March. However, non-food-non-fuel inflation remained below five per cent, indicating demand pressures and the spillovers of the rise in food and fuel prices were muted,” Njoroge said.

He said inflation is expected to decline due to low food prices following improving weather conditions and lower electricity prices with the reduced usage of expensive power sources. “Additionally, a timely release of maize stocks from the Strategic Grain Reserve will support the stability of food prices,” he added.

As CBK Governor Njoroge has managed to streamline a lot of things which he found were not moving in the right direction when he took over the leadership mantle in June 26, 2015. The key issues which he managed to deal with during his four-year term in office include stabilising the shilling, maintaining inflation within the target range and calling for banks to reduce high interest rates.

When he took over as governor, the country was looking at the MPC for policy direction following the shilling’s continued weakening against the dollar that has seen it fall to Sh99 despite CBK raising the base lending rate on June 9 when it held a special MPC meeting. During the meeting the rate was raised to 10 per cent from 8.50 per cent.

Njoroge in 2015 rejected the National Treasury’s bid to increase banks’ capital requirement fivefold to Sh5 billion as a strategy to force consolidation, saying he preferred organic tie-ups rather than a regulator-led approach.

During his tenure, Njoroge has been forced to deal with spells of drought that have orchestrated high prices, making it difficult for the central bank to stay within its stated inflation target of five per cent with a margin of 2.5 percentage points on either side.

Interestingly, due to the interest rate capping in 2016, commercial banks refused to provide small and medium enterprises (SMEs) credit terming them as a “risky” lot because the Banking Amendment Act 2016 which set the rate appear not have taken into consideration the nature of businesses they do.

As a result, the banks seeking better returns turned to Treasury Bills – where they made a kill with the huge amount cash they would have given SMEs. Njoroge has been able to instill discipline in the banking sector which was in chaos when he took over.

He was able to place Dubai Bank Kenya Ltd and Imperial Bank Kenya Ltd under receivership within the few months of taking office.