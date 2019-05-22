Why cash-strapped Portland Cement sacked CEO Nkeri

East African Portland Cement Company (EAPCC) has sacked its managing director, Peter ole Nkeri, in what the board said is part of efforts to turn around the loss-making firm. Nkeri was sent packing following a board meeting held on May 17, according to a statement.

He has been replaced by long-serving human resource officer, Stephen Kyalo Nthei, in an acting capacity. Nkeri who has been in the cold since February 18 when he was sent on compulsory leave, succeeded Kephar Tande in 2016.

The board said it took the decision to re-engineer the performance of the cash- trapped State-owned cement manufacturer.

The company is currently seeking Sh17 billion for revamping the company after continuous losses almost crippling the operations. The 85-year-old company has been unable to meet her financial obligations sinking into more debts.