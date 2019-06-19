US Embassy now ready to accept new Kenyan currency.

Fred Aminga @faminga

Kenyans applying for visas to travel to the United States can breathe a sigh of relief after the country’s Nairobi Embassy reversed earlier decision not to accept payments for services using new currency notes.

It said late yesterday that it can now accept the new currency as well as the legacy currency which is valid until October 1after co-ordination with Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

After coordination with CBK, it added, it has been provided with equipment upgrades and training necessary to accept the new Kenyan currency.

“We now accept the new currency as well as the legacy currency valid until October 1. You may also continue to pay for services by credit card,” the embassy said in a tweet.

Consular applicants

It had earlier said it is currently developing procedures to accept the new Kenyan shillings. “Until these procedures are in place, consular applicants will only be able to pay for services using the previous Kenyan shillings,” read part of the statement.

This move would have affected many Kenyans who are planning to travel to the US for business, tourism and medical treatment.

It would also have affected those planning to make transit in the US as part of their travel trips. The action by the US embassy follows the launch of new currency by CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge early this month. He also said the old Sh 1,000 notes would be withdrawn from circulation by October 1.