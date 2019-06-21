Unilever boss denounces deceptive ads

Mutwiri Muriithi @mutwirimuriithi

The advertising industry’s credibility and trust is being undermined by woke-washing, Unilever chief executive Alan Jope said yesterday.

Woke-washing adverts are brand campaigns promising to improve the world but fail to take real action.

Speaking at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Jope cautioned that woke-washing is beginning to infect the industry.

“It is polluting purpose and putting in peril the very thing which offers us the opportunity to help tackle many of the world’s issues. What is more, it threatens to further destroy trust in our industry,” he said.

Growing brands

“If purpose is done properly and responsibly, it will help us restore trust in the industry, unlock greater creativity and grow brands,” he added.

Jope urged advertisers and their agencies to hold each other to account, while calling on agencies to reject campaign briefs from brands that do not “walk the talk” on purpose and promised that agencies with a track record of purpose-washing will not work on Unilever brands.

“There are too many examples of brands undermining purposeful marketing by launching campaigns which are not backing up what their brand says with what it does. Purpose-led brand communications is not just a matter of ‘make them cry, make them buy’. It’s about action in the world,” he said.

Consumers, he said, are rapidly shifting towards brands that “get it” and embrace a role in society that goes well beyond what they sell.

Furthermore, he confirmed that brands without a purpose will have no long-term future with Unilever following last week’s announcement that the company’s 28 Sustainable Living Brands will be applied to its brands to limit environmental damage and help people improve their health and wellbeing.