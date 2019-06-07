Unilever absorbs more primary schools into recycling programme

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

Leading consumer goods company Unilever East Africa, in partnership with waste management service provider Mr Green Africa, have announced plans to scale up their current plastic recycling programme in primary schools.

Coming on the back of World Environment Day, which was commemorated on Wednesday, the move is in line with the company’s ambition to reduce its environmental impact as it progresses on the journey to ensure that 100 per cent of its plastic packaging is designed to be fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

Unilever has also committed to reduce the weight of its packaging by one third by next year, and halve the waste associated with the disposal of its products by 2020.

“We are on a clear journey towards a circular economy for our plastic packaging. We commit to lead the way in driving a systemic behavioural change among our peers and consumers towards creating a sustainable and clean environment for future generations.” said Unilever corporate affairs and sustainable business director Joseph Sunday.

Behavioural change

The programme, “U-Turn Project” seeks to help people change their plastic-handling behaviour to curb pollution through consumer education and awareness using primary schools channel as a positive catalyst.

“Reducing waste at source remains the number one priority and we believe the U-Turn initiative alongside other existing collaborative programmes will go a long way in helping divert plastics from the landfills and other fragile ecosystems,” added Sunday.