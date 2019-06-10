Tz suspends conversion of Kenyan currencies

FOREX: The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has suspended conversion of Kenyan currencies to Tanzanian with immediate effect.

In a notice dated Friday, June 7, the lender of last resort says this follows guidance from Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to that effect.

After launching new currency notes last week, CBK announced the old Sh1,000 series will be demonitised in fours months to tackle the flow of illicit cash.

“We have assessed the grave concern that our large bank notes – particularly the older Sh1,000 series – are being used for illicit financial flows in Kenya and also other countries in the region,” said Patrick Njoroge, the CBK governor.

BoT said given the gravity of the matter, all banks and financial institutions must subject all flows from and into Kenya to enhanced diligence.

“BoT has been informed by the CBK of the issuance of the new series of banknotes effective Friday, May 31, with a view to combat illicit financial flows and counterfeits into the Republic of Kenya,” read the statement.

Consequently, CBK has suspended currency conversion and repatriation of all Kenyan currency to restrict illicit flows into the Republic of Kenya, and will not accept Kenyan currency with immediate effect.”

Those who intend to convert Kenyan money to Tanzanian tender must do it through Kenya financial institutions.

Francis Kamau, a partner at Ernst and Young had also warned that criminals trying to beat the system will target bureaus in the region particularly South Sudan, Burundi and Somalia to clean illicit cash.