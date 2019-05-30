Two years on, Pinnacle Tower still a pipe dream

Fred Aminga @faminga

Less than eight months into the supposed date of completion of Pinnacle Tower that was expected to be Africa’s tallest building at 300 metres (1,000 feet) high, remains a pipe dream.

The building in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area, which promised the highest viewing deck in Africa, has dealt a blow to firms eyeing high-end office space in the tower and must come to terms with a plan B, after a legal hitch threw the Sh20 billion project into headwinds.

The 67 floor Pinnacle was set to dwarf Carlton Centre in downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, and currently ranked the tallest building in Africa at 223 metres with 50 floors.

What remains of the project by Hass Petroleum and White Lotus Projects, which was officially launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta in May 2017, is a dug foundation and a bill of Sh1.4 billion.

The project that was set to be funded through equity and debt, is now stuck between a rock and a hard place, beset by a web of intricate land fraud claims and a court order stopping the construction.

Court order

A member of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) royal family and a Ugandan businessman James Mugoya stopped construction after moving to court, claiming ownership to part of the prime plots, which makes up the project.

Attempts by Business Hub to contact White Lotus project lead Mahat Mohamoud Noor have not borne fruit since the court case started.

Dubai-based real estate moguls Poosapati Ramachandra Raju Sita and Mohamud Mahat Noor are owners of White Lotus.

The two failed to appear for sentencing in a contempt of court case as Justice Samson Okong’o ruled they stop any activity on the disputed land.

“It is my finding that White Lotus Projects, Sita and Noor are in contempt of the orders issued on October 9 and 16, 2017. They have continued to enter and use the suit property despite express court orders prohibiting them from doing so,” Justice Okong’o said in February.

Frankipile International Projects Ltd in Kenya, a subsidiary of Franki Africa was commissioned to do the foundation work.

Equally, part of the project team, which had strategically leased offices in a nearby building for a hawk’s eye view of the works have since vacated office.

While laying the foundation, Hass Petroleum executive chairman, Abdinasir Ali Hassan said the structure would have a helipad, to enable people to fly directly to the building beating Nairobi’s traffic. It was to house Hilton Hotel, that was to be the anchor tenant .

Several other firms also eyeing office space in the 20 commercial floors including nine retail shops, and some 209 opulent residential apartments, will also miss the bus.