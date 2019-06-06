Transition to new currency costs CBK Sh15 billion

CHANGE: The government will in the next three years spend Sh15 billion to rollout new generation currency notes, Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge has said.

Njoroge, who appeared before Members of Parliament on Tuesday, said CBK is determined to ensure transition to new currency is successful and deadlines achieved.

“We do not hope to go beyond three years and plan to spend Sh15 billion,” said Njoroge. He said every year the government incurs expenditure that entails mopping all old notes as well as printing new ones.

While appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning, the governor defended the currency rollout saying CBK observed the law in launching the currency.

He said: “We followed every aspect of the applicable laws and the Constitution of the country. We also conducted public participation. Those who did not agree went to court. We will make our case clear in court.”

He was categorical that come October 1, all the Sh1,000 series notes will be just a paper and thus asked Kenyans to heed to the calls by CBK to exchange the currency for the new ones.

On requests from MPs that the Sh500 note should also be withdrawn alongside the Sh1000 note, he explained that the said notes were not commonly used in illegal financial dealings.

In addition, he also rejected calls that phase-out to period be reduced saying that rushing the process could impact negatively on the economy.