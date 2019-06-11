Toyota launches garage for used vehicles.

Mutwiri Muriithi @mutwirimuriithi

Car owners are set to enjoy quality service and affordable vehicle spare parts following the launch of a certified Toyota garage.

This follows a partnership between Toyota Tsusho Corporation and Toyotsu Auto Mart Kenya Ltd to certify Japanese Vehicle Service Centre in Nairobi as the first partner garage with the aim of enhancing service for the customer of used Toyota vehicles in Africa.

Dubbed ‘Team Toyota’, the initiative aims at providing reliable, affordable repair and maintenance services to more Toyota used car customers by providing qualified and affordable parts from Denso and Aisin which are Toyota Group Companies. Furthermore, it will also provide technical service training for partner garages by Denso and Toyota Kenya Academy.

“Team Toyota has a plan to increase partner garages up to 15 throughout Kenya in the next two to three years mainly concentrated in urban areas such as Nairobi and eventually in other African countries,” said Yoichi Hashimoto, managing director Toyotsu Auto Mart Kenya.