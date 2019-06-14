Tough times ahead as cost of petrol, diesel increases

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra), has once again hiked the maximum pump prices for super petrol and diesel, a move that could see the cost of living rise further.

Super petrol prices in Nairobi increased by Sh3.07 and diesel by Sh0.39 per litre. Kerosene users, however, got a reprieve as the price was reduced by Sh0.34 per litre.

The price increase was as a result of the average landed cost of imported super petrol rising by 4.54 per cent in May from $514.72 (Sh52,449.97) to $538.08 (54,830.35) per cubic metre, and that of diesel increasing by 0.52 per cent from $533.07 (Sh54319.83) to $535.84 (Sh54,602.1) per cubic metre. The average landed cost of Kerosene dicreased by 0.34 per cent from $535.17 (Sh54,533.82) to $532.89 (Sh54,301.49) in May.

In Nairobi, super petrol will now retail at Sh115.10 up from Sh.112.03 last month, diesel at Sh104.76 up from Sh104.37 while kerosene will retail at Sh104.28 down from Sh101.99 last month.

An increase in fuel pump prices will result in increased energy, transport and manufacturing costs resulting in a rise in the average cost of living.

The cost of consumer goods is also likely to rise as motorists and manufacturers pass on the additional costs to consumers.