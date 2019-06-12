Tough rules for rogue accountants

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

The accountants body has declared all its members will be issued with practising licences in a bid to curb rogue professionals.

Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (Icpak) incoming chair Rose Mwaura has said the move seeks to empower accountants and contain unprofessional malpractices.

This means the institute can withdraw or cancel practising licences of a member. “We hope that this will entrench and enhance professionalism and good corporate governance in Kenya,” said Mwaura.

Accountants Act

The directive will come in force once Icpak implements the amendments which were introduced into the Accountants Act late last year.

“I will endeavour to enhance regulation of the profession by ensuring timely and effective implementation of the amendments to the Accountants Act. This will safeguard the sanctity of our profession and public interest,” she said.

Mwaura was addressing Icpak’s 42nd Annual General meeting, where she was installed as the 23rd chair of Icpak.

She takes over from Julius Mwatu who had served as Icpak chairman since June 2017. Mwaura won the seat after garnering 3,815 votes against her closest rival Dennis Osodo who got 3,528 votes. Others who were elected as council members include George Mokua, Elizabeth Kalunda and Risper Olick.