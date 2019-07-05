Talking money with your family

Hellen Njeri

If you have ever argued with your spouse or partner over money, you are not alone. A recent study from Cashlorette.com, which offers personal finance tips to millennials, found that almost half of US couples argue over finances. Other surveys also show that couples rarely sit down to talk about their financial beliefs and goals. But it is not only a couple’s thing as money talk among the larger family is also rare, since most people tend to get touchy when discussing their finances. Here are a few tips to make headway when having a cash chat with loved ones, according to Yahoo Finance, a leading website source for personal finance management.

1. Frequency and neutrality

Whenever a person prefaces a conversation with “we need to talk…” odds are it won’t be a pleasant experience for at least one of you. Most money conversations seem to have ulterior motives, especially if the only time your family talks about money is during a crisis or when a person needs some form of help. However, if money can become an unconditional part of your ongoing conversations (example: it’s peppered throughout all the other stuff you speak about), it won’t be so awkward.

You don’t have to break out bank books and give specific amounts, but regularly discussing financial tips, tricks, or experiences with kids, siblings, and parents will make it more normal and less taboo.

If the first time your family talks about money is when an estate needs to be divided after a death, you’re doing it wrong. Start small – savings, investments, monthly budgets, advice you got from your parents or trusted advisors – and work up to bigger conversations once everyone’s on board.

2. Generational divide

Citing a Wells Fargo study, Yahoo points out that “69 per cent of older respondents viewed monetary gifts as an expression of love. On the flipside, 30 per cent of millennials saw monetary gifts as a way to exert control or influence.”

An older person who worked their whole life to amass savings has a completely different perspective than someone in their early 20s just getting started on the journey.

While you might never see eye-to-eye with someone 20-40 years your junior or senior (especially when it comes to music or lifestyle matters), you have to try and understand their point of view.

3. Finding the Right place

When it comes time for a bigger discussion about money and estate planning, where you meet can dictate how well it will go. Yahoo Finance suggests finding a location that will make everyone comfortable. This means finding neutral ground outside of the family homes to avoid anyone who might try and use the familiar setting, either on purpose or subconsciously, to their advantage.

Renting a private room at a favourite restaurant or a conference room at a local hotel may be an option. Once you have graduated to the point where you can have an official family meeting, you might not want to discuss secret business in a coffeehouse or local park; you need a setting that’s suitable for a serious talk, but not at all intimidating. The private room in a restaurant probably works best, especially if they serve easy meals. Because sober conversation can be the key to success.

4. Be calm while you carry on

Body language is very important around family because they often know you the best (and worst). Unlike strangers who might put up with a little attitude, if a family member recognises a slight mannerism or catches an eye-roll, things can get dramatic and explosive very quickly.

Ideally, you should have a clear idea of what you want to accomplish. If you are one of the wise family elders, you most likely have a much better handle on all the finances and can dictate the tone and agenda. You can also make sure everyone is comfortable and willing to ask questions even if it is a 15-year-old grandkid or a 35-year-old baffled by the concept of a mortgage.

Finally, don’t be coy. Unless someone is demanding specific figures you are unwilling to offer, try to answer as openly and honestly as possible.

For example, if your Will states that all your assets will be divided equally among your adult children, tell them that.

The entire point of normalising money discussions with your family is to limit surprises, not heighten the suspense and turn it into a free-for-all after you are gone.