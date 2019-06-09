Business

Superfoam excels at Realtors Expo

People Daily
Curtains at the third edition of The Realtors Expo came down yesterday after a three-day-long exhibition In Nanyuki, Laikipia County.

The one-of a kind exhibition attracted over 7000 visitors and ended with exemplary exhibitors getting recognition for the experiential displays, interactions, creativity and brand connectivity with customers.

Superfoam Limited was recognized for being the overall best in creativity and brand connectivity with customers, beating more than 50 other competitors.

Speaking during the event, Dr. Eric Ruto-Newly elected vice president of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry noted the relevance of localising trade exhibitions.

“I commend trade exhibition organisers and exhibitors for choosing to go outside the major cities because, just as major cities, growing towns like Nanyuki present new business opportunities and one-on-one interaction between traders and customers.”

Sanskrati Shetty, the Marketing Manager-Superfoam Limited, noted the importance of the priceless interactions exhibition visitors had with their products.

“It is the first time we are participating in this expo inthe nanyuki region but the response we have had from our customers has been overwhelming. We look forward to using platforms like this one create better brand connectivity among the different market segments and regions.”

Superfoam Limited has continually been recognized for their innovative sleep solutions with the most recent one  being at the Kenya Homes Expo in April, 2019.

