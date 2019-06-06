State shuts down manganese mines operating illegally in Kilifi

Ronald Mwadzombo @PeopleDailyKe

Petroleum and Mining ministry has ordered immediate closure of manganese mines in Chonyi sub-county, Kilifi, to stop alleged illegal extraction.

This is after some of the mining firms at Chivara mining site were found to be operating illegally because they have no licenses or exploration documents.

Principal Secretary John Omenge said after inspecting three mining sites in Chonyi and Ganze sub counties, he found many of the firms had no valid mining documents.

Omenge said the ministry had received information that some minerals were being extracted and smuggled outside the country.

The PS said his officers were sent on the ground to ascertain the situation and discovered illegal mining activities in the area.

“Last week, we received information that there was illegal extraction of manganese minerals in Chonyi and we sent an officers to the area,’’ said Omenge.

He said the ministry had only issued two mining licences in the entire Kilifi county and expressed shock that tycoons and illegal mining companies had invaded the county and were extracting minerals without following due process.

“When we visited Chivara mining site, we discovered that some investors at the site are working without permits. That is why we decided to close down the mines until the matter is addressed. We have also heard that there was also an ongoing conflict between the land owners and investors,’’ added Omenge.

He said that mining was not a devolved function and urged officers from the Kilifi county government to stop misleading investors in a move to fleece them. The PS said that some of the mining firms had irregularly bought land from the local community and started extracting the minerals thus resulting into disputes.

He said investigations into mining activities in the area are going on and owners of companies found to have been operating without licences will be charged in court.