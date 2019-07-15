South Coast hotels go online to woo tourists

Barry Silah @obel_barry

South Coast hospitality facilities have increased their online booking campaigns to attract international and domestic tourists to have better returns in the second half of 2019.

This is with intention of meeting the 10 per cent growth target in the next six months as recently announced by Tourism Cabinet secretary, Najib Balala.

Balala said the country recorded 921,090 international tourists arrivals between January and June 2019, compared to 927,797 arrivals over the same period last year.

Bobby Kamani, Diani Reef Beach Resort and Spa Managing Director said digital marketing will help achieve the target set by the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife as hotels invest more on social media campaigns and optimising their digital platforms to attract more visitors.

“Digital marketing has become such a powerful tool for us. We have invested heavily in promoting our facility through social media campaigns and influencers. We are seeing a rise in inquiries and bookings as the high season begins,” he added.

“Our population for domestic tourists are millennials. Their experience begins online before getting to real interaction with holiday facilities and activities.”

Kamani expressed optimism that the second half of the year will be bullish as more international and domestic tourists continue to stream in with the high season fever that starts in July.