So Africa has a free commerce agreement, then what?

May 30, 2019 was a notable date in African economic history. It is the day the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) came into effect.

In a nutshell, it means a single market of goods and services for 1.2 billion people with an aggregate gross domestic product of more than $2 trillion (Sh202.6 trillion).

Unctad, the UN’s trade body, predicts reducing intra-African tariffs under AfCFTA “could bring $3.6 billion (Sh364.7 billion) in welfare gains to the continent.” African countries trade very little with one another—just 16 per cent of total continental trade in 2014.

The UN Economic Commission for Africa thinks AfCFTA has the potential to raise intra-African trade by $50 billion (Sh5.1 trillion) to $70 billion (Sh7.1 trillion), by 2040.

Brookings’s analyst Landry Signé estimates that if AfCFTA works as intended, Africa will have a combined consumer and business spending of $6.7 trillion (Sh678.8 trillion) in 2030.

But Signé also notes the devil will be in the detail of ongoing complicated negotiations for implementation. Issues to be ironed out include understanding how “most favoured nation” deals get worked out between all the countries given the near total reciprocity this deal would need.

Another sticking point will be the “rules of origin” issue which decides which products get the preferential tariffs depending on its classification.

“Is a blouse made from Chinese silk, designed and stitched in China, but packaged in Kenya eligible to receive AfCFTA preferential tariff rates? What if it is made of imported Chinese silk, but stitched together in Kenya?” ask the Brookings analysts.

There is growing concern that AfCTA could instead add complexity to existing agreements across regional bodies like ECOWAS in West Africa or EAC in East Africa.

And while many of the trade discussions are often about moving goods around the continent it’s worth noting exports of African services grew more than six times faster than merchandise exports between 1998 and 2015.

Services could be expected to grow even faster across borders as more African startups gain traction offering everything from fintech services to online education as they disrupt traditional sectors. –qz.com