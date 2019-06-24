Small-scale tea farmers in push for KTDA election rules change

Small-scale tea growers are now calling for a review of laws governing the election of directors and committee members of the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA). The farmers also want KTDA directors to undergo regular lifestyle audits to safeguard farmers’ resources from plunder.

In a petition to the Senate, the farmers allege KTDA laws provide that voting in elections be based on shareholding rather than one man one vote thus disadvantaging the small-scale farmers yet the issues deliberated on affect all of them.

“The current voting system denies small-scale farmers the opportunity to serve in the management of factories,” petition by Isaac Mwangi Mugo, a tea farmer from Kangaita Tea Factory in Kirinyaga county reads in part.

In addition to seeking a review of the law to protect the tea industry and farmers, the petition is also pushing for the election laws to adopt a more gender balanced approach. “There should be equal voting rights in the election of directors and committee members,” he said.