Small businesses to feel pinch of tax changes as earnings shrink

Peter Okong’o @PeopleDailyKe

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are bracing for changes spelt out in the Finance Bill that will severely erode their already dwindling profits.

Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich has reintroduced the dreaded turnover tax of three per cent on gross earnings for businesses reporting annual turnovers of less than Sh5 million.

MSMEs will also have to pay presumptive tax of 15 per cent of business licences.

Finance Bill

The significance of the tax changes in the Finance Bill hit home when considering that MSMEs constitute 98 per cent of businesses in Kenya according to a budget brief by Ernst and Young (EY).

MSMEs are barely feeling the economic growth trumpeted by Rotich and are struggling to make ends meet, notes EY, due to limited access to loans from commercial banks and difficult operating conditions.

Although the CS plans to reintroduce a bill in Parliament to repeal the law capping interest rates, there is no guarantee that it will pass and even if it does continued heavy domestic borrowing by the government will still crowd out most MSMEs.

“The three per cent turnover tax is unfair considering that MSMEs are paying several other taxes. The government should be offering them incentives to encourage growth, not imposing extra taxes,” said Solomon Kimani, a logistic business owner.

His views were echoed by Arnold Murithi, a trader, who said that re-introducing the tax will only serve to worsen the business environment.

“The business environment is so bad that most of us are unable to repay our loans. This tax will only lead to the death of more small businesses,” said Murithi.

Businesses will still have to pay corporation tax which has now been expanded to include investors in the digital economy. The tax will be levied on business profits further reducing the value of retained earnings.

Business migration

The real danger is that many investors could move their businesses to more tax-friendly countries to escape the burden of paying a combination of corporate and consumption-based levies.

Turnover tax will also ultimately make Kenyan exports less competitive in external markets, ultimately, leading to loss of jobs, thereby undermining key targets of the Third Medium Term Plan.

Most wages will also remain stagnant.

As part of efforts to expand the government’s narrow tax base, Rotich also wants to extend withholding tax to services such as security, cleaning, fumigation, catering, transport, sales promotion and advertising which are largely MSME-based.

Previously the tax was limited to individuals and firms providing management and professional services.

The story gets worse with the 150 per cent increase in the Capital Gains Tax (CGT). This is charged on the profit made from selling certain types of assets, specifically stock market investments or real estate property and is calculated as the total sale price minus the original cost of the asset.

The cost to the economy of a higher CGT will be felt in a reduction on the returns of investments in real estate. Additional reporting by Lewis Njoka