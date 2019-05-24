Shrinking credit bites house prices

By Zachary Ochuodho

The rate of growth in house prices declined by 2.78 per cent in the first quarter of the year occasioned by constraints in credit flows to both the supply and demand side of the housing market.

On the supply side, the slowdown was due to the average slump of 1.2 per cent in the rate of credit growth to the building and construction sector between July 2017 and June last year.

“The influence of the credit supply, a good proxy of availability of funding for housing construction manifested itself in supply constraints after a period of about a year,’’ reports Kenya Bankers Association.

In addition, the volume of cement consumed between July 2017 and November last year also dipped from 553,631 to 460,967 tonnes.

On the demand side challenges facing prospective home buyers, especially in accessing bank credit was among the factors highlighted as contributing to the decline.

Other factors cited include a cautionary stance of many households due to strained economic conditions and squeezed household budgets.

The KBA report says although the price movements resonates with general stability recorded since the second quarter of 2018, the new findings note that the stability is seen as tentative and could be a pointer to a depressed market if sustained.

Overall, buyers showed a distinct preference for the number of bedrooms and bathrooms among other factors as opposed to overall plinth area, with apartments maintaining its previous dominance in the housing market, accounting for a relatively high share of sold units at 62.62 per cent, which is a structural feature that would potentially change with the implementation of the affordable housing programme under the Big Four agenda