Shoprite opens third store in Nyali, considers fourth outlet in September

South African retailer Shoprite has opened its third store in Nyali, Mombasa, a first for the retailer outside Nairobi – with a fourth store slated for September this year.

The new outlet in City Mall, is expected to create over 115 new job opportunities, with 65 per cent to be occupied by women –totaling to over 240 jobs created since the supermarket brand opened Shoprite Westgate Mall and Shoprite Garden City in December 2018 and March 2019 respectively.

The retailer is keen to strengthen its regional position with operations in Uganda and Tanzania.

Shoprite City Mall said it will offer its customers a convenient shopping experience, catering for all their daily, weekly and monthly food and household requirements. Shoprite also has a number of in-store fresh food departments including a Meat Market, Hot & Cold Foods Deli, Fish Shop, Bakery and Fresh Fruit & Vegetables.

In a first for any Shoprite supermarket in Africa, customers at Shoprite City Mall will also enjoy the convenience of products purchased at in-store Hot & Cold Deli at a designated sitting area – with the retailer having picked Allan Kamunde to oversee operations at Shoprite City Mall.

Last year, Shoprite said it was planning to open at seven prime shopping malls across the country.