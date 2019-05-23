Shoe giants urge Trump to end trade war

Some of the world’s biggest footwear firms are urging Donald Trump to end the US trade war with China, warning of a “catastrophic” effect on consumers.

A letter signed by 173 companies, including Nike and Adidas, says the president’s decision to raise import tariffs will affect the working class. They also warn that higher levies threaten the future of some businesses.

Trump says that the trade deficit with China hurts the US economy.The US president increased levies on $200bn (Sh20.3 trillion) worth of Chinese imports into the US from 10 per cent to 25 per cent more than a week ago after Washington and Beijing failed to reach a deal on trade. China retaliated by announcing plans to raise levies on $60 billion of US imports from June 1.

The companies that signed the letter, including Clarks, Dr Martens and Converse, say that while the average US tariff on footwear is 11.3 per cent, in some cases it can reach as high as 67.5 per cent.

“Adding a 25 per cent tax increase on top of these tariffs would mean some working American families could pay a nearly 100 per cent duty on their shoes,” the companies wrote. –BBC