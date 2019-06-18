Shilling weakens following demonitisation, Budget reading

Fred Aminga @faminga

The shilling weakened against the dollar yesterday as the trickle-down effect of demonitisation led to excess liquidity in the money markets with increased dollar demand.

Foreigners selling off at the Nairobi Security Exchange (NSE) also informed ripples in the market with banks quoting the shilling at 101.95/102.15 against the dollar.

Banks quoted the shilling between 101.80/102 as at Friday’s close.

“There is more demand for dollars due to capital inflows and outflows. However, there is more demand for dollars as people get out the Sh1,000 notes,” said Amana Chief investment officer Reginald Kadzutu.

Heightened dollar demand from oil and merchandise importers also informed the surge from last week when the shilling started to weaken on account of surplus liquidity in the local money market.

Budget deficit

This came even as players in the market considered options after proposals in the 2019/20 Budget were made public by Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich on Thursday.

Banks had quoted the shilling at 101.65/85 per dollar, compared with 101.55/75 at Thursday’s close. Rotich said that he will seal the Budget gap through net local borrowing of Sh283.5 billion.

During last month’s Madaraka day celebrations Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge announced the demonitisation of the currency. Njoroge also said the old Sh 1,000 series will not be legal tender in three months.

Aly Khan Satchu weighed in on the matter saying that the current +0.26 per cent hike to just over 102 is hardly an earth shattering move.

“I suspect given that there is an imminent redemption, some hedging might have been conducted which put pressure on the currency,” he said.