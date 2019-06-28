Sh130 million coffee miller in Embu to boost production

By Brian Musyoka

Embu County will soon start selling coffee directly to buyers once the Sh130 million Kavutiri Coffee Milling Factory starts operating.

Addressing a forum organised for coffee factory leaders at Kenya School of Government, Governor Martin Wambora said the factory would be commissioned next month.

Wambora said the county will no longer take the commodity to Nairobi coffee exchange market that, he said, is manned by cartels but buyers will be getting coffee from the factory.

“We have agreed with all coffee factories that they will be taking their coffee to Kavutiri Coffee Factory where it will be processed ready for marketing,” he added.

He said the county was targeting buyers from the US, especially the state of California, Middle East, specifically Saudi Arabia, among other markets.

“Marketing of coffee through the factory will bring to an end the blending of Embu coffee which is of high quality with other coffee hence lowering its quality and the price,” said the governor.

He added that the factory, whose construction commenced in 2008, has accrued debt amounting to Sh126.4 million, and requested President Uhuru Kenyatta to waive it.

“The debt is as a result of accrued interests after farmers secured loan for the factory and were unable to service it. However I will ask the President to write off the debt when he comes to commission the factory next month,” said Wambora.