SGR turns three with expectations of breaking even

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

It is exactly two years since President Uhuru Kenyatta flagged off the maiden Madaraka express train to officially launch Kenya’s first-ever Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) operations.

The launch saw Kenya start rewriting the story of its railway transport, whose journey started more than a century ago with introduction of the not-so-cool lunatic express.

The new mode of transport has received mixed reactions since the launch on May 31, 2017.

Majority of citizens and visitors to Kenya who have used the new transport system, especially the business class from Mombasa to Nairobi and back, talk of beautiful experiences. While shippers have praised the cargo train for speedy and safe movement of goods.

“I really got amazed about this train, I didn’t expect this kind of transport in Kenya when I was coming here but the experience was amazing…it worked super good, super smooth and super-fast,” said Nikola Ramirez, a tourist from Putumayo in the South West of Colombia, who was among the first tourists in Kenya to experience Madaraka express.

Ramirez, who toured Kenyan coast with friends on a holiday in Diani South Coast, said they were searching the internet on how to get to Mombasa from Nairobi when they learnt of SGR.

His friend, Fernando Rugitsk from Vidzeme region in the north-central Latvia described the experience on the train as “an amazing free safari.”

While aboard the train, the visitors were awed by the stunning views of animals grazing in the rolling savanna of the Tsavo, as the train glided above Tsavo National Park jungle.

“The train is amazing, it feels like a free safari in that it goes through the park where one can get a good view of wild animals. We saw, a lot of herds of elephants, giraffes, gazelles, antelopes and zebras, something you can hardly see when you travel by road or by air,” Rugitsk said in an interview with People Daily at the Mombasa terminus.

Mombasa-based radio journalists Gaspary Tumaini and Josphine Medza also hailed the new transport service, describing it as quick and comfortable.

They said the fact that the train appears to travel on a level flawless surface gives a unique feeling far much better compared to road transport.

However, Salim Moyo, another journalist who used the economy class is of different opinion, saying that his original expectations were much higher than what he experienced.

Executive treatment

“After I listened to others who travelled on the train before me, I expected an executive treatment but what I realised is that when you use economy class, the only advantage is speed…every other thing is just almost similar to other modes of transport,” he said.

Repayment of the principal loan extended to Kenya for the first phase of the railway project was set to kick off next month. However, sources say Treasury has negotiated for the payment to be made in January.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), is also full of praise for SGR with Managing Director Daniel Manduku saying it has created a seamless cargo evacuation system from the Port of Mombasa.

Although operators of the Mombasa-based Container Freight Stations (CFS) and road transporters feel disadvantaged with some being forced to lay off some staff, Manduku, said they have no option but to face the “harsh reality of improving port efficiency.

“CFSs were created because the port was congested and was subsequently inefficient but now the Port is increasingly becoming less congested and more efficient. Can you then justify the CFSs existence? We just need to be honest to ourselves,” he said.

The completion of relief line two, extending from berth 11 to berth number one is targeting to evacuate up to six million tonnes of conventional cargo annually, KPA officials say.

The relief line two extension targets bulk cargo and is intended to help expedite the repayment of SGR loan after it emerged that “containers alone were not sufficient to repay the advances.

David Arika, SGR project manager at KPA said the 2.8 kilometres relief line two project has already been completed and will enable loading of 200,000 units of vehicles directly from vessels for transportation via rail to other parts of the country.

“Dynamic testing has been done and it has confirmed that the line is ready for use. What is left is to put safety measures inside the port so that the train can now start accessing all the way to berth number one,” he said.

The relief line two connects from relief line one that stretches from berth 18 to 11 which was purely designed for evacuation of containers.

Bulk cargo

Arika says the relief line two targets bulk cargo like fertiliser, clinker, steel, grains among others.

Last year, Kenya Railways corporation (KRC) announced that plans were on course to increase its freight trains .

Operations manager Thomas Ojijo said cargo volumes destined for the Nairobi Inland container Depot (ICD) has significantly grown since the government intervention on cargo clearance at the Port.

Head of Container Operations at KPA, Edward Opiyo said 10 to 12 cargo trains are being evacuated to the ICD per day.

“The minimum done this month is seven trains. This is because the number of ships bringing in cargo keep on varying each day” he said.

While KPA has hailed evacuation of cargo via SGR as a move that has brought efficiency at the Mombasa port, it has been on the receiving end following the congestion at the inland depot.