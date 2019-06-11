Saccos to cut dividends as new rules on loans effected

Lewis Njoka @PeopleDailyKe

Saccos expect to announce reduced dividends this year following the adoption of the new financial reporting standards which were effected in January.

The sector has now come under tougher regulations following the coming into force of International Financial Reporting Standards 9 — IFRS 9 — which force Saccos to revise profit reported downwards.

IFRS 9 require Saccos to make provisions based on expected loans losses. This means Saccos should set aside funds in readiness for anticipated credit losses without having to wait for the loan to be declared non-performing.

Worse still, Saccos will be hit hard by the amendments made to the Finance Act 2018 in which tax on income was doubled. The effect of the new law, which increased the tax on member dividends from five to 10 per cent is also expected to result in a reduction in the amount of dividends given to members.

Reported profit

Most Saccos in the country are doing well despite the changes in law, increased competition and mismanagement claims as per the audited results for the period ended December 2018.

Several Saccos including Kenya Police, Stima, and Unaitas reported profits for the financial year. Stima, the second largest Sacco by deposits after Mwalimu National, reported a 52 per cent increase in net profit to reach Sh849 million, a performance attributed to 15 per cent growth in revenue and a 10 per cent increase in membership.

Afya Sacco announced a payout of 7.5 per cent interest on member deposits and six per cent dividends on share capital informed by a 6.5 per cent growth in member deposits.

Mhasibu asset base grew by 15 per cent to Sh5.1 billion enabling the Sacco to announce an eight per cent interest on member deposits and 15 per cent dividend on share capital.

Ushuru Sacco’s member deposits grew from Sh2.7 billion to Sh3.1 billion with the society announcing a nine per cent interest on deposits and a 12 per cent dividend on share capital. Meru University, a third tier Sacco, announced a 34.5 per cent increase in savings deposit. Only a few Saccos for instance Kenversity and Urithi Saccos have been reported to be in financial trouble.

Some Saccos have had to deal with mismanagement and questionable investment choices as was the case with Ekeza misappropriating member savings and Mwalimu acquiring Spire Bank.

In February, the commissioner for co-operatives dissolved the entire Stima Investment Sacco board over fraud involving the loss of about Sh500 million.

Stiff competition

The sector is also facing stiff competition from mobile lending Apps that target small borrowers who form the bulk of Saccos’ target market.

The Apps have overtaken Saccos as the most popular source of credit according to the 2019 FinAccess Household Survey.

Fortune Sacco operations manager Timothy Muthike attributes the good performance to the interest caps on bank loans, saying most commercial banks shied away from lending to small investors creating a ready market for Saccos who then moved in to fill the lending gap created.Saccos were not affected by the capping.