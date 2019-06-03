Reprieve for farmers as China relaxes avocado export terms

Wangari Njuguna and KNA

China has agreed to relax the stringent conditions it had imposed on avocado imports from Kenya.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri said the government has negotiated with China and it has agreed to compromise on some conditions which were threatening to lock out thousands of farmers.

Speaking in Kiharu, Murang’a county when he led the distribution of avocado and macadamia seedlings, the CS said farmers will now not be required to peel and freeze the fruit before exportation.

“We have agreed that avocado will be exported in raw form because many farmers cannot afford to get the machines for freezing,” Kiunjuri said.

He said the vast China market would help the farmers make more money for their livelihood.

Kiunjuri said this opens up as an alternative cash crop for farmers in the region following the collapse of coffee sector and the dwindling tea prices which have been frustrating growers.

He, however, said farmers will have to form co-operatives which would be used to pool the produce and and act as channels of marketing.

“We want the market to be done directly and we require proper structures for this so that we weed out the middlemen” the CS said.Kenya is ranked seventh out of 15 countries that exported the highest dollar value worth of avocados in 2017.

He encouraged farmers to take advantage of the international market to sell their avocados and macadamia, especially in Chinese market which is vast. His ministry, the CS said is targeting to issue six million seedlings of both avocado and macadamia to farmers across the country this year.

“During the ongoing long rains, we are giving out 2.4 million certified seedlings of avocado and macadamia across the country. Next season beginning October to December, more than 4.5 million seedlings will be given out,” he added.

Murang’a, a county which is leading in production of hass avocado will in the current season benefit with 30,000 seedlings.

“Farmers should take advantage of the seedlings we are giving as they are of high quality and once they mature a farmer will be in a position to raise more than Sh10,000 per tree in every harvest season,” Kiunjuri said.

Other seedlings the ministry is giving out are of tea and coffee with the CS calling upon farmers to register so as to benefit in the programme.

The exercise of giving the seedlings came barely a week after the county government gave out 500,000 seedlings of avocado to farmers drawn across the region.

He said the ministry is working with other stakeholders in the sector to help boost the production of the fruit.

“We are working with Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation and Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service to give certified seedlings to the farmers and this will ensure they get better results,” Kiunjuri said. Kiunjuri cautioned farmers from selling their fruits to brokers urging them to join cooperatives which will be exporting their produce directly to international markets.

Brokers, he added, has for a long time have been exploiting farmers by buying their produce for a song.

“We will establish strong cooperatives to help in collecting and marketing of farmers produce directly to foreign countries,” he added