Potato sub-sector bets on new rules to attract investors.

Potato sub-sector is set to attract new investments as government streamlines the regulatory framework to curb malpractices associated with use of extended bags and price manipulation.

The government plans to reorganise the Sh50 billion-shilling industry and weed out brokers and unscrupulous traders, who for long, have been exploiting farmers and undercutting prices.

Key aspect of the regulations is ensuring maximum weight per unit package shall be 50Kgs from the current over 110kg.

Agriculture and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri said it is a known fact the unscrupulous and brokers exploit farmers as they dictate price of the enhanced bag.

“Our desire is to protect farmers against exploitation by brokers and bogus dealers and ensure ethical business practices are followed to the letter to guarantee order and prudent business ethics,” he said last week while launching new regulations on potatoes -Crops (Irish Potato) Regulations, 2019.

Kiunjuri said the government expects the new regulations to help increase potato production, reduce post-harvest losses and expand market, adding that the rules impose tough fines on any dealer who will be harbouring unethical business practices.

“For example, a person who contravenes the outlined regulations commits an offence and shall, on conviction, be liable to imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years or to a fine not exceeding Sh5 million or both,” the CS said.

Kiunjuri observed that farmers are grappling with huge post-harvest losses to the tune of between 30 and 40 per cent as they lack proper storage facilities.Industry value chain players estimate that Sh13 billion is lost every year from the farm to the market level.

In addition, current varieties have short life, thus can rot easily once harvested and stored. Most farmers do not have modern storage facilities and also face transport challenges due to poor roads.

The government in 2014 gazetted new rules requiring farmers to package their potatoes in 50kg bags but the initiative failed since the defunct local authorities and other value chain players did not cooperate to enforce it at the produce markets.

Currently, cartels at various major markets mainly Wakulima, Kongowea, Karatina open air market and other urban centre markets are swindling farmers by buying the over 50kgs in stretched manila bags at low prices.

The new regulations, Kinjuri said, are geared towards promotion, development and regulation of production and trade in irish potatoes.

Agriculture and Food Authority Interim director general Anthony Muriithi said the new rules will stimulate more growth in the sub-sector as well as productivity and in the process improve income for farmers and other value chain players.

“We expect the rules to trigger high investment especially from the local investors and inculcate culture of adhering to market required standards and quality,” he said.

Equally, Muriithi said proper enforcement of the regulations is expected to restore order and tame unscrupulous traders, adding that the authority is finalising regulations covering all the scheduled crops grown in the country.

Currently, according to Potato Council of Kenya (PCK), the industry has 15 active processing companies. However, they operate below 50 per cent of their installed capacity. More than 40 licensed companies are either dormant or lack capacity to process the produce.

Wachira Kaguongo, PCK Chief executive officer, said the council expects enforcement of the new regulations to help enhance production to make to the idle capacity usable.

He said the sub-sector has 60 varieties that has been tried and approved by the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service, adding, however, that the uptake of the varieties is slow as only 15 are actively utilised for production.

Kiunjuri said for the sub-sector to play its rightful role in the government’s Big Four agenda, the ministry has developed a strategy to identify specific interventions required.

He said the Agriculture Sector Transformation and Growth Strategy identifies specific interventions, for example, investments in seed production and multiplication, mechanisation of labour and management of post-harvest losses.

Productivity in the sub-sector currently stand at 10 tonnes per hectare compared to a potential yield of over 350 tonnes per hectare due to, among other factors, limited supply of quality seed.

Available data shows that area under potato has been oscillating between120,000 and 170,000 hectares, with 2013 and 2014 recording 125,847 and 133,384 hectares respectively. In 2015, 173,109 hectares was under the crop followed by 168,968 in 2016 and 171,000 hectares in 2017.