Police IG names his chief of staff

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has named Munga Nyale as his chief of staff in his first shuffle of officers.

Nyale is the immediate former head of Anti-Terror Police Unit. He had been moved to Directorate of Criminal Investigations briefly and named head of planning.

Nyale will now lead Mutyambai’s agenda mainly on reforms which the National Police Service Commission has left to the IG to implement. Some of the pending reforms include major structural changes at various levels. The police boss also named Julius Titi as his head of legal affairs.

The commission is yet to meet to consider and dispense pending disciplinary issues, promotions and other issues. The commission under chairmanship of Eliud Kinuthia has allowed Mutyambai to implement pressing changes.

The team plans to promote more than 500 police constables who are above the age of 50 to tackle stagnation, inequality in the service and boost their morale. All constables who are above 50 had been ordered to submit their details to their bosses for consideration.

Aging officers

Kinuthia said the aging officers without disciplinary cases will benefit from the promotions set to be concluded by July this year.

He also said officers who have served for more than 10 years in hardship areas will be moved to other stations perceived to be better. Mutyambai announced all Officers Commanding Station (OCS’) will now be referred as Ward Police Commanders in changes to be announced soon.