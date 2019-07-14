Petrol prices up as diesel, kerosene goes down in latest review

Lewis Njoka @LewisNjoka

Kerosene and diesel users got some reprieve yesterday after Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra), announced new retail pump prices for the period ending August 14.

However, super petrol users were not so lucky as pump prices were raised, yet again. Diesel prices in Nairobi decreased by Sh0.88, kerosene by Sh2.31 while that of super petrol increased by Sh0.29 per litre from the current selling price of Sh115.10.

Following the price changes, diesel in Nairobi will from today retail at Sh103.88, Kerosene at Sh101.97 while super petrol will go for Sh115.39.

Those in Mombasa will purchase super petrol at Sh112.74, while diesel will retail at Sh101.25 and kerosene at Sh 99.35 Nakuru motorists will get their super petrol at Sh115.86, diesel at Sh104.58 and kerosene at Sh102.69. These prices are applicable between July 15 and August 14.

“The changes in this month’s prices have been a consequence of the average landed cost of imported super petrol decreasing by 1.83 per cent from $538.08 per cubic metre in May 2019 to $528.26 per cubic metre in June 2019,” EPRA said in a statement.

Landed cost

It said the landed cost of diesel decreased by 3.07 per cent from $535.84 per cubic metre to $ 519.39 per cubic metre and kerosene decreasing by 5.49 per cent from $532.89 per cubic metre to $503.63 per cubic metre.

This translates to a decrease of 1.83 per cent for the landed cost of super petrol, 3.07 per cent decrease for diesel and 5.49 decrease for kerosene.

Free On Board (FOB) price of Murban crude oil lifted in June 2019 decreased by 10.44 per cent from $72.35 per barrel in May to $64.80 per barrel.

Over the May to June period, the average monthly US dollar to Kenya shilling exchange rate depreciated by 0.68 per cent from Sh101.20 per US dollar in May to 101.89 per US dollar in June.