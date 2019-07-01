BusinessPeople Daily

Nyandarua to boost potato output

People Daily July 2, 2019
2,459 Less than a minute
Potato farming. Photo/Courtesy

Nyandarua County, the country’s leading potato grower, has embarked on an ambitious programme to double production by end of next year.

The county is keen on  increasing its annual potato production from the current 555,000 tonnes which accounts for 33 per cent of the country’s annual production.

Nyandarua county executive committee member for Agriculture John Karitu said this would be achieved through provision of certified seeds and subsidised fertiliser to farmers. He said the county potato seed multiplication centre would start distributing the inputs to farmers by next year.

“Currently an acre in Nyandarua produces 17 tonnes of potatoes and we are committed to doubling that by providing farmers with subsidised farm inputs and a market for their produce,” he said.

Karitu added that the county had embarked on the construction of a potato processing plant in Ol Kalou and a cold storage facility nearby.

“This year, more than 6,000 farmers benefitted from subsidised fertiliser and the county is keen to introduce mechanisation by providing cheap tractors and harvesters,” he said.

Karitu made the remarks during a field day for potato farmers at Gathara village in Kinangop  organised by the International Fertilizer Development Center. The project manager Patrick Boro said the programme targets 3,000 farmers in the region.

Show More

Related Articles

July 2, 2019
2,460

Omawumi Megbele – Nigerian singer-songwriter, actress and lawyer

July 2, 2019
2,466

Sports fraternity coming to terms with demise of big fan Collymore

July 2, 2019
2,457

Communities demand due inclusion in Africa’s wildlife economy

July 2, 2019
2,498

Seaweed trade gains currency for Kwale farmers