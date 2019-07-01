Nyandarua to boost potato output

Nyandarua County, the country’s leading potato grower, has embarked on an ambitious programme to double production by end of next year.

The county is keen on increasing its annual potato production from the current 555,000 tonnes which accounts for 33 per cent of the country’s annual production.

Nyandarua county executive committee member for Agriculture John Karitu said this would be achieved through provision of certified seeds and subsidised fertiliser to farmers. He said the county potato seed multiplication centre would start distributing the inputs to farmers by next year.

“Currently an acre in Nyandarua produces 17 tonnes of potatoes and we are committed to doubling that by providing farmers with subsidised farm inputs and a market for their produce,” he said.

Karitu added that the county had embarked on the construction of a potato processing plant in Ol Kalou and a cold storage facility nearby.

“This year, more than 6,000 farmers benefitted from subsidised fertiliser and the county is keen to introduce mechanisation by providing cheap tractors and harvesters,” he said.

Karitu made the remarks during a field day for potato farmers at Gathara village in Kinangop organised by the International Fertilizer Development Center. The project manager Patrick Boro said the programme targets 3,000 farmers in the region.