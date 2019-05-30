BusinessPeople Daily

NSE set to launch derivatives

Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been given the go-ahead to launch and operate Derivatives Exchange Market by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA).

The move is in accordance with Capital Markets Act and Capital Markets (Derivatives Markets) Regulations, 2015.The decision follows the successful completion of a six-month Derivatives Pilot Test Phase conducted between July and December 2018, and resolution of key issues that emanated from the test phase.

CMA Chief executive officer, Paul Muthaura, said the move to give the bourse authority to launch derivatives market will facilitate deeper and more liquid capital markets and position Kenya closer to becoming the heart of capital markets investment in Africa.

